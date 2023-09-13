Escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante shot at by homeowner while stealing rifle

A convicted murderer who broke out of a Pennsylvania prison two weeks ago snatched a rifle from the garage of a homeowner, who then opened fire on him as he fled, authorities said on Tuesday (Sept 12), as police searched the nearby wooded hills for the fugitive.

Hundreds of state and local police along with federal agents have joined a manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante that began Aug 31, when the 34-year-old Brazilian broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

Overnight, Cavalcante entered a garage in Chester County, where he grabbed a 22-caliber rifle before he fled as the homeowner fired several shots at him with a pistol, said Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens during a Tuesday news briefing.

"We consider him desperate. We consider him dangerous," Bivens said. "He is desperate enough to use that weapon."

Authorities set up a six-square-mile perimeter around the home in a wooded, hilly area where they believe Cavalcante remains, Bivens said, noting that area schools have been closed for the day as a precaution.

State police urged residents to remain indoors and lock their doors and windows.

Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante, 34, a Brazilian who escaped from Chester County Prison where he was awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend, is seen clean shaven and wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, in stills from security camera video Acquire Licensing Rights Read more

Cavalcante shed the sweatshirt he was seen wearing on security cameras and was now believed to be shirtless, Bivens said.

Cavalcante was waiting to be transferred to a state correctional institution to begin serving a life sentence after he was convicted in August for the brutal killing of a former girlfriend.

There have been multiple sightings of Cavalcante who has stolen a vehicle and has attempted to contact several people for help.

He later ditched the van and contacted his sister, who did not help him. She was taken into custody for an immigration violation, police said.

Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 murder in Brazil, according to the US Marshals Service.

Authorities have offered a US$25,000 (S$34,000) reward for information leading to his capture.

