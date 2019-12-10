Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending Eritrea standoff

OSLO - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (Oct 11) for his peace-making efforts with bitter foe Eritrea.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, long-time foes which fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

“Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

"The prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions," the Nobel committee added.