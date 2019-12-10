Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize for ending Eritrea standoff

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with bitter foe Eritrea.
PHOTO: Twitter/Nobel Prize
AFP and Reuters

OSLO - Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (Oct 11) for his peace-making efforts with bitter foe Eritrea.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, long-time foes which fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility. 

“Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation. 

"The prize is also meant to recognise all the stakeholders working for peace and reconciliation in Ethiopia and in the East and Northeast African regions," the Nobel committee added.

At 43, Abiy Ahmed is the youngest head of government in Africa.

“This victory and recognition is a collective win for all Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia – the new horizon of hope – a prosperous nation for all,” the prime minister’s office said.

It said he has also initiated "important reforms that give many citizens hope for a better life and a brighter future".  It quoted Abiy as saying: “We are proud as a nation.” 

Mr Ahmed said he was “humbled and thrilled” upon learning he was the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, adding he hoped it would inspire peace efforts on his continent. 

“I was so humbled and thrilled when I just heard the news,” Mr Abiy told the Nobel committee in a phone call posted online on the Nobel Prize website, saying: “It is a prize given to Africa, given to Ethiopia”. 

Mr Abiy also said he could “imagine how the rest of Africa’s leaders would think it possible to work on peace-building processes”.

CHALLENGES AHEAD FOR ABIY

Since taking office in April 2018 after the resignation of Hailemariam Desalegn following three years of street unrest, Abiy has announced a series of reforms that hold the promise of fundamentally changing the country of some 100 million people.

From partial liberalisation of the state-controlled economy to overhauling the security forces that have helped the ruling coalition maintain a tight grip on power since 1991, the promises have raised hopes in the country and abroad.

 Abiy’s landmark achievement to date is securing peace with neighbouring Eritrea.

What remains to be seen is whether Abiy – who joined the Ethiopian army in his teens and rose through the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition over the past two decades – can reshape Ethiopia and open it up to the world from within the current system. 

He faces challenges including resistance to change from vested interests within his coalition, and the possibility that violence, including in June when a rogue state militia leader killed the region’s state president and other top level officials, could escalate. 

He also faces high expectations from young Ethiopians who want jobs, development, and opportunities.

Last year, the award - consisting of a gold medal, a diploma, and nine million Swedish kronor (S$1.4 million) - was given to two champions fighting sexual violence, Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege and Yazidi activist Nadia Murad.

Introduced by Swedish chemist and innovator Alfred Nobel, who made a vast fortune from his invention of dynamite in 1866, the Nobel prizes were first awarded in 1901 to honour "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind".

Earlier this week, the Nobel prizes in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were awarded.

The economics prize - the only award not included in Nobel's will, wraps up the 2019 Nobel prize season on Oct 14. It was funded and created by the Swedish Central Bank to mark its 300th anniversary in 1968.

All the Nobel winners will be presented with their prizes on Dec 10, on the anniversary of Nobel's death.

More about
nobel prize Nobel Peace Prize ethiopia Africa

TRENDING

&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
22-year-old man arrested for drink-driving after crashing lorry into Serangoon North pre-school
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Mass stabbing at Manchester shopping centre, Britain launches terror probe
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Jho Low &#039;spotted in Hollywood&#039; but Malaysia&#039;s police chief doesn&#039;t believe it
Jho Low 'spotted in Hollywood' but Malaysia's police chief doesn't believe it
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby
Mother erupts after fellow flyers told her to hush her crying baby

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries &amp; more
10 non-buffet restaurants for free-flow food - unlimited steak sandwiches, truffle fries & more
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Hidden places in Bangkok that won't be crowded with Singaporeans

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong

SERVICES