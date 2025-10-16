world

EU Commission to propose new anti-drone system be fully operational by end-2027

EU Commission to propose new anti-drone system be fully operational by end-2027
A police officer stands below as firefighters work on the destroyed roof of a house, after Russian drones violated Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some being shot down by Poland with the backing from its Nato allies, in Wyryki-Wola, Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, Sept 10, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 16, 2025 3:40 AM

BRUSSELS — The European Commission will propose on Thursday (Oct 16) that a new counter-drone initiative should be fully functional by the end of 2027, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month it was time for Europe to build a "drone wall" to protect its eastern flank, hours after some 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

The concept has since morphed into a broader "European Drone Defence Initiative" including a continent-wide web of anti-drone systems in an effort to win support from EU capitals.

The proposal, set to be included in a defence policy "roadmap" to be presented on Thursday, will aim for the new anti-drone capabilities to reach initial capacity by the end of next year and become fully operational by the end of 2027, according to a draft of the document.

[[nid:722518]]

EU (European Union)DronesmissilesDefence and militaryAir safety
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.