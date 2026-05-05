Award Banner
Award Banner
world

EU recommends member states to not use Huwaei, ZTE in connectivity infrastructure

EU recommends member states to not use Huwaei, ZTE in connectivity infrastructure
A drone view shows the European Commission headquarters known as the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, on April 29, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 05, 2026 3:44 AM

BRUSSELS - The European Commission has recommended that member states exclude Huwaei and ZTE gears from local telecom operators' connectivity infrastructure, a spokesperson said on Monday (May 4).

The new cybersecurity rules being approved would grant the EU the possibility to ban the use of gears from high-risk suppliers in the EU market, the spokesperson told reporters during a briefing in Brussels.

China last week threatened with countermeasures against the EU if the new cybersecurity rules were applied as Beijing considers the proposed rules are "discriminatory".

[[nid:728959]]

chinaEU (European Union)cyber securityTelecommunication
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.