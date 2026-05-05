EU recommends member states to not use Huwaei, ZTE in connectivity infrastructure

BRUSSELS - The European Commission has recommended that member states exclude Huwaei and ZTE gears from local telecom operators' connectivity infrastructure, a spokesperson said on Monday (May 4).

The new cybersecurity rules being approved would grant the EU the possibility to ban the use of gears from high-risk suppliers in the EU market, the spokesperson told reporters during a briefing in Brussels.

China last week threatened with countermeasures against the EU if the new cybersecurity rules were applied as Beijing considers the proposed rules are "discriminatory".

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