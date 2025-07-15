EU sees some good signs on Gaza aid but more needed, says EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS — There have been some good signs of more trucks and supplies getting to Gaza but the European Union needs to see more improvement on the ground, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday (July 14), ahead of a meeting with senior Middle Eastern and EU officials in Brussels.

The EU reached an agreement with Israel last week to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip, including increasing aid trucks and opening crossing points and certain aid routes.

"We see some good signs of more trucks getting in, more supplies to the people of Gaza, but of course we know that this is not enough, and we need to push more that the implementation of what we have agreed also happens on the ground," Kallas told reporters.

