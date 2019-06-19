Euthanasia now legal in Australian state of Victoria

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the laws were about giving patients a "dignified option at the end of their life".

MELBOURNE - Terminally ill Australians can for the first time apply to end their own life, after new laws went into effect in the state of Victoria on Wednesday (June 19).

The country's second most populous region made voluntary euthanasia legal under closely specified circumstances, a first for the country.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - who supported the Bill after his father's death from cancer in 2016 - said the laws were about giving patients a "dignified option at the end of their life".

"We've taken a compassionate approach," Mr Andrews told commercial broadcaster Channel Nine, adding that he hoped it would bring people the dignity of a "good death".