Ex-Fifa chief Blatter and Platini cleared in corruption case

MUTTENZ, Switzerland — Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter and France football great Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Tuesday (March 25), two and a half years after they were first acquitted of the offences.

The pair, once among the most powerful figures in global football, were cleared of fraud at the Extraordinary Appeals Chamber of the Swiss Criminal Court in the town of Muttenz, near Basel.

The hearing came about after Swiss federal prosecutors appealed against their 2022 acquittal at a lower court.

Both men had denied the charge which related to a two million Swiss franc (S$3 million) payment Blatter authorised for Platini in 2011.

The court said there were doubts about the prosecution's allegation the payment for Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team, was fraudulent.

The 2022 indictment had accused Blatter and Platini of deceiving Fifa staff in 2010 and 2011 about an obligation for world football's ruling body to pay Platini.

"They falsely claimed that Fifa owed Platini, or that Platini was entitled to, the sum of two million Swiss francs for advisory work. This deception was achieved through repeated untruthful claims made by both accused parties," the indictment said.

But the court cleared the pair, saying their account of an oral agreement for the payment could not be ruled out.

Platini had argued that the payment had been partly deferred until 2011 because FIFA lacked the funds to pay him in full immediately.

The court said the pair had both been consistent in their accounts of the payment, which covered consultancy work carried out by Platini for Blatter between 1998 and 2002.

Platini's experience as a top footballer and coach, explained the size of the payment, said the court, which followed the legal principle that in cases of doubt, favour the accused.

"It can not be assumed that the defendants acted with the intention of enriching themselves in the sense of the charged offences," the court said.

The scandal, which emerged in 2015 when Platini was president of European football's ruling body UEFA, ended his hopes of succeeding Blatter, who was forced out of Fifa over the affair.

Blatter and Platini were suspended from football in 2015 by Fifa for ethics breaches, originally for eight years, although their exclusions were later reduced.

Platini said he was relieved the case was over, and he had received messages of support from 10,000 people.

"The persecution of Fifa and some Swiss federal prosecutors for 10 years is now over," Platini told reporters. "It is now totally over. And for me, today, my honour has returned and I am very happy."

The 69-year-old said he thought the case had been intended to prevent him becoming Fifa president, but he was now too old to return to football.

The money, which had been confiscated and held by the Swiss authorities, can now be returned to him.

A frail-looking Blatter hugged his daughter Corinne after the judgement and said he was relieved with the decision.

"It is a great relief for me because it's been going on for ten years. It's like a sword of Damocles hanging over my head," he told reporters.

"And now it's over and I can breathe," the 89-year-old said.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 20 months in jail, suspended for two years for both Blatter and Platini.

The Swiss attorney general's office said it would review the written judgement, before deciding whether to appeal again to the Swiss Federal Court, the country's highest legal authority.

