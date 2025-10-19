Ex-French President Sarkozy says 'not afraid' ahead of jail term

PARIS - Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, set to start a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday after being convicted of attempting to raise campaign funds from Libya in 2007, said he is not afraid of going to jail, La Tribune Dimanche reported.

Sarkozy, who is due to be incarcerated at Paris's Sante prison on October 21, told the newspaper he had already packed his bags and feels calm ahead of the start of his sentence.

"I am not afraid of prison. I will hold my head high, even in front of the gates of Sante," Sarkozy said, adding he will not ask for any special privileges.

Sarkozy says plans to write book while in prison

The former president told La Tribune Dimanche he does not want to complain or be pitied during his imprisonment. He plans to spend his time in jail writing a book, the newspaper said.

Sarkozy, who led France from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty of criminal conspiracy over efforts by close aides to procure funds for his successful 2007 presidential bid from Libya during the rule of late dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy has always said he was innocent and has appealed his conviction.

[[nid:723174]]