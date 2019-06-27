Ex-USC gynaecologist arrested in Los Angeles on sexual assault charges

LOS ANGELES - A former University of Southern California gynaecologist accused by hundreds of patients of molestation and other misconduct over the past three decades was arrested on Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting 16 students who were under his care.

Dr. George Tyndall, 72, was charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with 29 felony counts of sexual penetration and sexual battery by fraud in a scandal that has already resulted in a US$215 million (S$291 million) civil settlement in federal court.

The 16 patients he is criminally charged with assaulting ranged in age from 17 to 29 and were allegedly violated by Tyndall at the downtown Los Angeles university's student health centre between 2009 and 2016, prosecutors said.

Widespread faculty and student outrage over the university's handling of the matter after allegations against Tyndall surfaced in media reports last year led then-USC President C.L. Max Nikias to resign.

Lawyers for Tyndall, whose medical license was suspended last year, say their client denies wrongdoing but agreed to the civil settlement to avoid the expense of continued litigation.

"There's been a lot of character assassination of the doctor in this case, and we're really looking forward to exonerating him," attorney Andrew Flier said of Tyndall by phone. "He's always proclaimed his innocence from day one."

Tyndall faces up to 53 years in prison if convicted of all the charges.

LOADED PISTOL AND CHEST PAINS

The doctor was found to be carrying a loaded and concealed .38-calibre handgun when he was taken into custody outside his apartment by Los Angeles police, city police chief Michel Moore said at a news conference.

Tyndall was transported to a nearby hospital after complaining of chest pains at the time of his arrest, Moore said. The chief said he did not know why Tyndall was armed and had no indication that the physician was suicidal.