Excessive heat forecast for central, northeast US as Juneteenth holiday nears

NEW YORK — A high-pressure weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures to central and eastern parts of the United States this week, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters said on June 17, threatening a large swath of the country with multi-day excessive heat.

Some 80 million people are currently under a heat advisory or warning as heat is expected to surpass 32.2 deg C and flirt with 37.7 deg C in some areas, meteorologist Andrew Orrison of the NWS said.

The heatwave comes as the nation prepares to observe June 19's Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates the end of US slavery in 1865. While it became an official federal holiday in 2021, black Americans, especially in Texas, have traditionally celebrated the day with barbecues and other outdoor activities.

Officials are advising that people stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity in the sun and wear lightweight clothing.

The temperatures do not factor in humidity that will make it feel even hotter.

The heat index in parts of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, as well as New England, could touch triple digits, the NWS said.

In New York City, a joint statement from the emergency management and health departments said cooling centres will open starting from June 18, and warned that high heat is a "silent killer".

Older adults and young children, as well as people with chronic conditions or who are pregnant, are the most at risk. Chicago has also announced that it will open cooling centres.

The NWS warned against leaving children and pets unattended in cars, given that sunlight can make the inside of a car heat up very quickly and cause vehicular heatstroke.

Temperatures are expected to remain elevated until the weekend.

ALSO READ: Another tourist dead in Greece, others missing as heat toll rises