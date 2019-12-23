Exhausted kangaroo cools down in backyard pool as bushfires rage

Kangaroos, koalas and echidnas have been spotted seeking shelter in urban areas.
PHOTO: Facebook screengrab
Reuters

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY - A kangaroo has been spotted cooling off in backyard pool in a bush fire-ravaged region of Australia while elsewhere firefighters have been rescuing koalas from trees threatened by flames.

Australia's wildlife has been hard hit by fires that have destroyed more than 3.7 million hectares of bushland and killed six people.

With scorching heat and fire conditions expected to worsen, animal sanctuaries and rescue organisations have to decide whether to try to evacuate threatened areas or risk staying to try to protect the animals.

Some koala and flying fox populations have been destroyed while kangaroos, koalas and echidnas have been spotted seeking shelter in urban areas.

While not known for their swimming skills, kangaroos do seek bodies of water in intense heat, though usually in the wild.

A family in the upper Hunter region of New South Wales filmed a 70 kg kangaroo taking a dip in their swimming pool at the weekend as temperatures topped 42 degrees Celsius.

The kangaroo, which was filmed in water up to its chest, flapped its ears and appeared unharmed.

Meanwhile in Victoria state, Twitter user Bill Wallace posted pictures of yellow-crested cockatoos that had apparently died of heat stress.

"The thermometer under the back veranda got to 48.9C today, not an official reading obviously, but it was enough to kill these sulphur crested cockatoos," he wrote.

🦘 In yesterday’s extreme heat, this roo found a pool at Merriwa to cool down in! Only in Australia... Thank you Sharon Grady for sending this in! 🦘 ~ Jess

Posted by 98.1 Power FM on Saturday, 21 December 2019

While protecting homes in South Australia, a fire crew rescued koalas from gumtrees in the path of the fire.

In New South Wales, an environmental group estimated more than 2,000 koalas had been killed as one-third of their habitat burned.

A wildlife sanctuary north of Sydney evacuated its 300 animals as the flames approached.

"We decided to evacuate and were lucky to escape the fires," said Tassin Barnard, operations manager of the Walkabout Wildlife Park.

While there are no official statistics, Barnard said it was likely that millions of animals had been killed.

"Other sanctuaries have decided not to move their animals and just to do their best to defend them and I understand that too because it is extremely difficult to do," Barnard said.

More about
Australia wildlife Wildfires

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES