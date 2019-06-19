Exhausted polar bear wanders into Siberian city

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MOSCOW - A starving polar bear has strayed hundreds of kilometers from its natural Arctic habitat and wandered, exhausted, into the major Russian industrial city of Norilsk in northern Siberia.

The female bear, visibly weak and seemingly ill, lay despondently on the ground for hours on Tuesday in Norilsk's suburbs, its feet caked in mud, occasionally rising to sniff around for food.

It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists.

Oleg Krashevsky, a local wildlife expert who filmed the polar bear close-up, said it was unclear what had brought the animal to the city, although it was possible it had simply got lost. He said it had watery eyes and could clearly not see well.

Climate change has been damaging polar bears' sea-ice habitats and forced them to scavenge more for food on land, bringing them into contact with people and inhabited areas.

PHOTO: Reuters

A state of emergency was declared in a remote inhabited area of northern Russian earlier this year when dozens of hungry polar bears were seen scavenging for food and entering public buildings and homes.

State wildlife experts are expected to arrive in Norilsk on Wednesday to assess the bear's condition.

Local residents in the city known for nickel production came out to photograph the bear and look at it as police prevented them from getting too close.

Krashevsky said it was not clear what would be done with the polar bear as it looked too weak to be taken back to its natural habitat.

More about

Wildlife conservation
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Tourists can fly to Penang just for a durian buffet
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
NUS and NTU tie as Asia&#039;s top university
NUS and NTU tie as Asia's top university
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim
Jailed: Man used sob story to molest victim

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
5 cheap things Singaporeans buy overseas that end up being fake products
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
#Joeyjios: I tried pole-dancing for the first time - and completely failed at being sexy
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week
BTS x Uniqlo collaboration to send K-pop fans into overdrive when it drops this week

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian

SERVICES