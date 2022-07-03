F1 champion Verstappen shrugs off boos from crowd at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England - Formula One champion Max Verstappen shrugged off boos from the crowd after qualifying on the front row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday (July 2) as rivals Mercedes called on fans to show more respect.

Red Bull's Verstappen and Mercedes's home favourite and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton collided at Silverstone last year, with the Briton ultimately winning after the Dutch driver retired.

The season ended in huge controversy in Abu Dhabi after a late change to the safety car procedure effectively handed the title to Verstappen and left Hamilton and his fans feeling robbed.

"If they want to boo, they do that. For me it is not going to change anything," said Verstappen, who will line up second behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on Sunday.

The championship leader, who was cheered when he spun, said the boos were disappointing because they made it hard to hear questions being asked by Britain's double amputee racer Billy Monger.

"I am happy to always be here. It is a great track, a great atmosphere in general. Maybe some of them don’t like me. That is fine. They all have their own opinions and I don’t care," he added.

Hamilton, who was booed by Verstappen fans in Hungary last year with the Dutch youngster saying it was not up to him to tell them what to do, said he did not agree with booing.

"We don't need to do that. We should be here pushing everybody," the Briton told reporters.

"But I really do appreciate the support I have here, and maybe some of them are still feeling the pain from last year. So either way I appreciate it."

Team boss Toto Wolff said booing was abusive.

"I think that’s unsportsmanlike," added the Austrian.

"It’s clear that we love the support the drivers have here and the team, that’s fantastic and the enthusiasm. But if you’re not into the other guys, just remain silent. I think that would be a good way.

"I think none of the drivers deserves any booing, whatever happened last year, whatever the competition is."