Facebook evacuates four buildings after possible sarin exposure

A sign at the Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on Oct 10, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc evacuated four buildings and two people were being evaluated for possible exposure to the nerve agent sarin on Monday (July 1) after a package at the social media company's Silicon Valley mail facility tested positive for the toxic compound.

The people who came in contact with the suspicious package at about 11am did not show any symptoms of exposure to sarin, said Jon Johnston, fire marshal for the city of Menlo Park, where Facebook is based.

"The (Facebook) facility tests all of the packages that come in and they had a positive test, so they just initiated their standard protocol. Now we're just waiting to verify whether that's true or not," he said.

Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said the company evacuated four buildings following the positive test and was cooperating with police in the investigation.

"Authorities have not yet identified the substance found. As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation," Harrison said.

Agents from the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, a spokesman for the agency said.

Sarin, a potent toxic compound that disrupts the nervous system, has been used as a chemical weapon. Exposure can be fatal.

More about

Facebook chemicals
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Victims of &#039;Chinese official&#039; scams lose $4.8m in four months
Victims of 'Chinese official' scams lose $4.8m in four months
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Carrie Lam blasts Hong Kong protesters but says she is willing to listen to all sectors
Carrie Lam blasts Hong Kong protesters but says she is willing to listen to all sectors
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Fire engulfs landscaping at Genting, blaze put out by fire and rescue personnel
Fire engulfs landscaping at Genting, blaze put out by fire and rescue personnel
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road
S.H.E&#039;s Selina Jen touched by support from bandmates at Golden Melody Awards
Off-key Selina Jen touched by support from bandmates at Golden Melody Awards

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
WiFi router VS data roaming VS overseas data SIM card: which should you choose for your next overseas trip?
WiFi router VS data roaming VS overseas data SIM card: which should you choose for your next overseas trip?

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it

SERVICES