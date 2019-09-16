Famed ancient skeletons buried hand-in-hand revealed to be two men

PHOTO: Twitter/UniboMagazine
Reuters

A pair of ancient skeletons known as the "Lovers of Modena" after being found in Italy buried hand-in-hand were actually two men, Italian scientists have found.

Discovered in 2009 in the northern city of Modena, the remains, dating from between the 4th and 6th centuries AD, had degraded so much it was thought impossible to determine their gender and it was assumed to be a man and a woman.

But now, through examining protein present in tooth enamel, scientists from the University of Bologna have proved the skeletons were those of two men.

"We were able to extract proteins from the dental enamel of both individuals ... and to confidently classify them as males," the 20 scientists involved in the project wrote in a paper published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The scientists said it was impossible to determine the sexual orientation of the two skeletons. They could have been friends, brothers, or war comrades.

"Although we cannot exclude that these two individuals were actually in love, it is unlikely that people who buried them decided to show such bond by positioning their bodies hand in hand," the scientists wrote in their report.

Contemporary attitudes towards homosexuality suggested a relationship between the two was unlikely, the scientists said.

Under the reign of Justinian, the Eastern Roman emperor between 527 and 565 AD, same-sex relations between men were considered a crime.

More about
Archaeology and Anthropology Italy

TRENDING

Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Singapore Prison Service to rename newsletter after name triggers backlash
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby&#039;s mistress is her mother
Taiwanese actress finds out hubby's mistress is her mother
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
6 types of parenting styles and how they affect kids
21 loan sharks caught in major bust in Johor; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
21 loan sharks caught in Johor bust; many of their targets are those working in Singapore
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
Married man jailed for upskirt videos, secretly filming women during sex
S&#039;porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
S'porean killed after crashing into road barrier in Kuala Lumpur
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms
10 secrets you never knew about Singapore Airlines stewardesses’ uniforms

LIFESTYLE

Ghosting is horrible. Here&#039;s how to let people down gently
Ghosting is horrible. Here's how to let people down gently
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
A guide to Klang, Malaysia: See this charming royal town with a day trip from KL
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it&#039;s proof you don&#039;t need to splurge on gown rentals
I Taobao-ed my wedding gowns for under $80 each, and it's proof you don't need to splurge on gown rentals
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off

Home Works

How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
This pink Punggol home takes design cues from postmodernism
It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
NSF saves man&#039;s life after he suddenly collapses on bus
NSF saves man's life after he suddenly collapses on bus

SERVICES