Family of Syrian toddler washed ashore objects to new film

Family members have sharply denounced a new film about the young Syrian boy who became a symbol of Europe's migration crisis after wrenching photos emerged of his lifeless body washed up on a Turkish beach.

"I'm really heartbroken right now," Tima Kurdi, an aunt of little Alan Kurdi, told the CBC network. She lives in Port Coquitlam, near Vancouver in western Canada. "It's unacceptable."

The boy perished in 2015 along with several other family members fleeing Syria as they tried to reach Greece by boat.

The heartbreaking photo of Alan's body, face down on a beach, sparked a deep emotional reaction in Europe, pushing the European Union to temporarily open its borders to Syrian refugees.

Tima Kurdi told the CBC in an article posted Friday that no one had asked the family's permission to make the new movie about her nephew. She said she had learned about it only from the boy's father, Abdullah Kurdi, who is now living in Iraq.