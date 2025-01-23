Fast-growing wildfire breaks out north of Los Angeles, forcing evacuations

CASTAIC, California — A new wildfire that broke out north of Los Angeles on Wednesday (Jan 22) rapidly spread to more than 8,000 acres (32 square km), fuelled by strong winds and dry brush, forcing mandatory evacuation orders for more than 19,000 people.

The Hughes fire about 50 miles (80 km) north of Los Angeles further taxed firefighters in the region who have managed to bring two major fires burning in the metropolitan area largely under control.

In just a few hours on Wednesday the new fire grew to more than half the size of the Eaton Fire, one of the two monster conflagrations that have ravaged the Los Angeles area.

Officials warned people in the Castaic Lake area of Los Angeles County that they faced "immediate threat to life," while much of Southern California remained under a red-flag warning for extreme fire risk due to strong, dry winds.

Some 19,000 people, a number roughly equal to the entire population of the community of Castaic, were under mandatory evacuation orders, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Another 16,000 were under evacuation warnings.

Los Angeles County, the state of California and the US Forest Service said their firefighters were responding. The Angeles National Forest said its entire 700,000-acre (2,800-sq-km) park in the San Gabriel Mountains was closed to visitors.

As a result of the red-flag warning, some 1,100 firefighters were deployed around Southern California in anticipation of fast-moving fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said.

Southern California has gone without significant rain for nine months, contributing to hazardous conditions, but some rain was forecast from Saturday through Monday, possibly giving firefighters much-needed relief.

Helicopters scooped water out of a lake to drop on the fire while fixed-wing aircraft dropped fire retardant on the hills, video on KTLA television showed. Flames spread to the water's edge.

Interstate 5, the major north-south highway in the western United States, was closed in the mountain pass areas known as the Grapevine due to poor visibility from the smoke, the California Highway Patrol said.

While the new fire raged, the two deadly fires that have ravaged Los Angeles came under greater control, Cal Fire said.

The Eaton Fire that scorched 14,021 acres (57 square km) east of Los Angeles was 91 per cent contained, while the larger Palisades Fire, which has consumed 23,448 acres (95 square km) on the west side of Los Angeles, stood at 68 per cent contained.

Containment measures the percentage of a fire's perimeter that firefighters have under control.

Since the two fires broke out on Jan 7, they have burned an area nearly the size of Washington, D.C., killed 28 people and damaged or destroyed nearly 16,000 structures, Cal Fire said. At one point, 180,000 people were under evacuation orders, according to Los Angeles County officials.

Private forecaster AccuWeather projects damage and economic losses at more than US$250 billion (S$338 billion).

A series of smaller wildfires has been extinguished or brought largely under control in Southern California the past two weeks.

