FBI confirms DNA recovered from glove found near Nancy Guthrie's home

TUCSON, Arizona — Investigators have obtained a DNA sample from a glove that was found near Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home and appears to match the pair worn by a masked prowler seen in doorbell camera footage before she was abducted two weeks ago, the FBI said on Sunday (Feb 15).

The preliminary findings from a private crime laboratory in Florida were received by the FBI on Saturday and were awaiting "quality control and official confirmation" on Sunday before the results are submitted for comparison against known DNA profiles in a national database, the FBI said in a statement.

The process of running a specimen through CoDIS, short for the Combined DNA Index System, typically takes 24 hours from when the Federal Bureau of Investigation receives a DNA sample.

The glove is one of roughly 16 collected by investigators in recent days in a roadside field about two miles from the Tucson-area residence of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of US television journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Most of the gloves recovered by investigators turned out to have been dropped on the ground by searchers in the vicinity, the FBI said.

But the one with a DNA profile recovered from it is "different and appears to match the gloves" worn by the man in a ski mask seen trying to disable Guthrie's door camera in the early morning hours shortly before she was abducted, according to the FBI statement.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Friday he was certain the person in the video, who was also wearing a gun in a holster and an over-stuffed backpack, was the primary suspect investigators were looking for to solve the high-profile case.

Search enters third week

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan 31 when family dropped her off at her home near Tucson after she had dined with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities have said.

Nanos has said the elder Guthrie was extremely limited in her physical mobility and could not have left her home unassisted, leading investigators to conclude early on that she had been taken against her will.

At least two purported ransom notes have surfaced since she vanished, both of them delivered initially to news media outlets.

Traces of blood found on her front porch were confirmed by DNA tests to have come from Guthrie, officials said last week. Law enforcement and family members have described her as being in frail health and in need of daily medication to survive. She also had a pacemaker.

The sheriff said on Friday that DNA from people besides Guthrie, or from others known to have been in close contact with her, had also been collected from her property, but there has been no official word on any lab findings from those samples.

Acting on a federal court-ordered warrant in connection with the Guthrie case, sheriff's deputies and FBI agents on Friday night searched another residence in an affluent neighbourhood less than two miles from her home, authorities confirmed.

The sheriff's office also said a person was questioned that night in a related traffic stop, but no arrests resulted from either incident.

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of the popular NBC News morning show Today, has posted several video messages with her brother Camron Guthrie and sister Annie Guthrie pleading for their mother's return and appealing for the public's help in solving the case. In one video, they expressed a willingness to meet ransom demands.

Nanos told Reuters on Friday no proof of life has surfaced since the abduction but he was quick to add: "There's not been any proof of death either."

The presumed kidnapping has drawn intense media attention as well as expressions of sympathy and support from President Donald Trump.

[[nid:729413]]