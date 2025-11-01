world

FBI says it has made multiple arrests, disrupted attack plot in Michigan

PUBLISHED ONNovember 01, 2025 3:03 AM

WASHINGTON - FBI Director Kash Patel said on Friday (Oct 31) that officials had stopped a potential attack in Michigan, arresting multiple people, without providing further details.

Five people, including some teenagers, were being questioned on Friday, according to two sources.

"This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend," Patel said in a post on X on Friday.

A Justice Department official said the plot had been expected to take place over Halloween weekend and was tied to international terrorism.

Police in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb, said on social media that the FBI had conducted an operation in that city on Friday, adding that there was "no threat".

