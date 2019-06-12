FDA investigates diabetes drug metformin for carcinogen

The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether the diabetes drug metformin had unsafe levels of a cancer-causing chemical and will recommend recalls as appropriate, the agency said on Thursday.

The move is part of the agency's broader push to investigate a range of drugs for the presence of the carcinogen, known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), with popular heartburn medication Zantac being recalled this year for fear it contained NDMA.

The FDA later downplayed those fears, saying levels of contamination in the drug, also known as ranitidine," are similar to the levels you would expect to be exposed to if you ate common foods like grilled or smoked meats."

Health Canada said in a separate statement that it was not aware of any metformin products in Canada containing NDMA above acceptable limits, but was working closely with international regulatory partners on its assessment of the issue.

The Canadian health regulator has asked companies to test their metformin products and is collecting samples from them to conduct its own testing, it added.

Metformin is a first-line medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

It helps control high blood sugar and is marketed under a number of brand names, including Fortamet and Glucophage.

The FDA's investigation follows other countries' findings of low levels of NDMA in metformin drugs there, the agency said.