Fee hike: Pay $67 to watch YouTube TV

NEW YORK - Google has raised the monthly membership price of its YouTube TV online service by 25 per cent to US$49.99 (S$67.63) while adding channels such as Discovery, Animal Planet and TLC.

The second price rise in nearly 14 months comes as YouTube expands its offering to better compete with a growing number of services, including Dish Network's Sling TV, AT&T's DirecTV Now and Hulu, which are vying to attract viewers cancelling cable subscriptions.

Google raised the price of YouTube TV from US$35 to US$40 in February last year.

YouTube TV will be adding eight channels, including Travel Channel, HGTV and Food Network, to take the total number to more than 70.

The new price takes effect from April 10 for new members while the revised fee for existing subscribers will come into force after May 13.

