Feyenoord coach Slot wants Liverpool job: Report

Feyenoord's Arne Slot wants to succeed Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager, the Dutchman said on Thursday (April 25), and he expects his club and the Premier League side to reach an agreement soon.

Dutch media reported on Wednesday that Liverpool had opened negotiations with the Eredivisie champions for the services of the 45-year-old Slot who is under contract with the Rotterdam club until 2026.

"The only thing I can say about it is that the clubs are in negotiations. Then you sit in the waiting room and wait for what will come out," Slot told ESPN.

"It seems clear to me that I would like to go to Liverpool. Now I'm waiting to see whether the clubs reach an agreement. I'm very confident in that.

"The clubs have to do their job. It will undoubtedly become clear in the coming days."

Slot was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year, but opted to stay at Feyenoord.

He has been widely praised for his innovative, attacking football with Feyenoord, guiding them to the league title in 2022-23 and the KNVB Cup crown on Sunday.

In his first season at Feyenoord, Slot led the Rotterdam club to the final of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Klopp announced in January that he would stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season after a highly successful nine-year spell at the club in which they won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup.

ALSO READ: Criticism part of life at Manchester United, Fernandes says