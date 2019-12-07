Fierce storm kills 7 in Greek tourist peninsula

"There was panic, people were howling and running to hide," said Haris Lazaridis, owner of a tavern where a 54-year-old woman from Romania and her son were killed when the roof caved in.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Seven people died and at least 23 were injured as a fierce storm ripped through beachfronts in one of Greece's top tourist areas, terrifying thousands of holidaymakers caught in the open, authorities said Thursday.

Six tourists including two children were killed -- two each from the Czech Republic, Russia and Romania -- in the northern peninsula of Halkidiki, near Greece's second city Thessaloniki, in the storm late Wednesday.

Relatives have since identified the body of a local fisherman in his sixties who had been missing since the storm and was later found in the sea.

"There was panic, people were howling and running to hide inside," said Haris Lazaridis, owner of a tavern where a 54-year-old woman from Romania and her son were killed when the roof blew off.

"For five minutes it was hellish," Lazaridis told AFP. He added that more than 100 people had been sheltering under the roof.

The storm wreaked havoc on beaches near Greece's second ciy Thessaloniki. PHOTO: AFP

In an emergency briefing, government spokesman Stelios Petsas on Thursday said the area had been hit by winds of more than 100 kilometres an hour.

Twenty-three people were still being treated in nearby hospitals, including a 72-year-old woman in critical condition, he said.

Most of them are tourists, Petsas said, declining to give nationalities.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took office on Sunday following a general elections, cancelled his meetings to address the disaster, his office said.

"We are making every effort to resolve problems and repair the damage," Mitsotakis said in a tweet.

The Halkikidi peninsula is particularly popular among Balkan and Russian travellers.

Overall, some 120 people received attention at local hospitals.

The freak storm lasted only about 20 minutes, according to witnesses, but it was enough to overturn cars, uproot trees and balcony railings and cause mudslides.

Road access to part of Halkidiki was still severed owing to a fallen high-voltage electricity pylon, Petsas said, adding that technicians might need two more days to restore power to the area.

Greece weather. PHOTO: AFP

In the meantime, power generators are being rushed in to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors, the energy ministry said.

"It was a miracle that there weren't more deaths," said 39-year-old Kyriakos Athanasiadis, who is vacationing in the area.

"Nearly all the coastal restaurants were full, and you could see large objects flying," he told AFP.

One woman reportedly told hospital staff she was picked up by the wind and thrown into a garbage bin, which then rolled away.

'UNPRECEDENTED PHENOMENON'

On a beach in Sozopoli, the storm toppled and ripped open a Czech family's caravan, killing an elderly couple in their seventies and injuring their 48-year-old son and 19-year-old grandson.

"You cannot describe it," said Giannis Karabourniotis, owner of a nearby fish restaurant. "There used to be 50 pine trees around my establishment. Most were uprooted or snapped in two," he said.

The wind picked up the caravan "as if it were a matchbox," he said.

Elsewhere in the region, a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree.

Solar panels were blown off a rooftop. PHOTO: AFP

"It was an unprecedented phenomenon," said Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in northern Greece.

Officials have declared a state of emergency and army crews were working around the clock to restore electricity.

"I want to express my sorrow on behalf of all... We mourn for the loss of these souls," said Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who is overseeing operations in the area.

"We are in solidarity with their relatives, with the people who have lost their families," he said.

At least 140 rescue workers were involved in the operation, emergency chief Vassilis Varthakoyannis said.

The storms came after temperatures in Greece soared to 37 degrees Celsius over the past two days.

The Greek national observatory said it had recorded more than 5,000 lightning bolts around the country on Wednesday evening.

More about

weather GREECE Natural Disasters
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
5566&#039;s Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they&#039;re just friends
5566's Tony Sun denies rumours of a new bae, says they're just friends
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
6 things I wish I knew before I became a &#039;micro-influencer&#039;
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

LIFESTYLE

Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

Home Works

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date

SERVICES