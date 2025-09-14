Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

MEXICO CITY - A fiery accident in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Saturday (Sept 13) killed 15 people, according to the state's secretary of public security.

The accident, which occurred on the highway between Merida and Campeche, killed passengers travelling in a trailer, a car and a taxi.

"We express our solidarity and support to the affected families during this painful moment," Yucatan's Governor Joaquin Diaz Mena said in a statement on X.

"Since the first report, emergency, security, and health services are attending to the situation to provide immediate assistance," he said.

