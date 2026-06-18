Fifa invites South Korean YouTuber to Mexico World Cup match after racist gesture

A South Korean content creator who was subjected to a racist gesture during a recent World Cup match has been invited by Fifa to attend her country's game on Thursday (June 18).

In a statement released on June 17, the football governing body said that Yoon Su-jin, known online as YouTuber Inocat, had accepted its invitation to attend the match between South Korea and Mexico in Guadalajara, according to Korean news outlet The Korea Herald.

Fifa said the match, which coincides with the International Day for Countering Hate Speech in Mexico, will be used to deliver a message of inclusion and respect.

The invitation comes after Yoon experienced a racist incident while documenting her trip to support South Korea during their opening match against the Czech Republic on June 11 in Mexico.

Yoon — who has more than 6.6 million YouTube subscribers — shared a video on social media showing a man seated behind her making a slant-eye gesture. The footage quickly gained attention online and sparked widespread condemnation.

Following the incident, the man was identified as Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, the president of an engineering guild in Mexico.

Bernal subsequently issued a public apology, saying that he has "taken time to reflect on what happened" and he wanted to express his "most sincere apologies in a clear and respectful manner".

He was later removed from his position, according to reports.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com

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