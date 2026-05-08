Fifa triples price to $41,816 for its best available tickets to the World Cup final

Fifa tripled the price of its best available tickets to the World Cup final, making US$32,970 (S$41,816) seats available Thursday (May 7) for the July 19 match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Football's governing body listed those seats as front category one on its sales site.

It previously had a high price of US$10,990 for category one. The US$10,990 category for the final was available Thursday night only as wheelchair and easy access amenity category one.

Tickets for the July 14 semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, were listed at US$11,130, US$4,330, US$3,710 and US$2,705.

Seats for the following day's semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium were at US$10,635, US$3,545 and US$2,725.

Seats for the US opener against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, were available for US$2,735, US$1,940 and US$1,120, while tickets for the Americans' June 19 game against Australia at Seattle were listed at US$2,715.

Tickets for the Americans' group-stage finale against Turkey at Inglewood on June 25 were US$2,970, US$1,345, US$990 and US$840.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has defended the ticket prices.

"We have to look at the market. We are in a market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world, so we have to apply market rates," he said Tuesday at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.

"In the US it is permitted to resell tickets, as well, so if you were to sell tickets at the price which is too low, these tickets will be resold at a much higher price. And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double of our price."

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He added, "You cannot go to watch in the US a college game, not even speaking about a top professional game of a certain level, for less than US$300."

On the Fifa Resale/Exchange Marketplace, tickets for the final were available Thursday ranging from US$11,499,998.85 to US$8,970.

The high price was listed for a ticket four rows from the top of the upper deck, in block 307, row 22, seat 12.

Fifa does not control the asking prices on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace but takes a 15 per cent purchase fee from the buyer of each ticket and a 15 per cent resale fee from the seller.

Last month, someone listed tickets for the final at US$2,299,998.85.

"If some people put on the secondary, on the resale market some tickets for the final at US$2 million, number one, it doesn't mean that the tickets cost US$2 million, and number two, it doesn't mean that somebody will buy these tickets," Infantino said.

"Actually if somebody buys a ticket for the final for US$2 million, I will personally bring a hot dog and a Coke to make sure that he has a great experience."

US Reps Frank Pallone and Nellie Pou, both New Jersey Democrats, sent a letter to Infantino on Thursday asking for details by May 22 on Fifa's dynamic pricing; the number of unsold tickets currently available in what Fifa calls its Last-Minute Sales Phase; when additional tickets will be released; whether new categories will be added; and the justification for fees on its Resale/Exchange Marketplace.

"For many fans hoping to attend matches this summer, the ticket sales process has become a major point of frustration," they wrote.

"We are deeply concerned by reports that Fifa is employing opaque pricing, shifting rules and potentially deceptive practices."

They accused Fifa of misleading seat maps.

"Fifa also appears to be restricting ticket supply to shape demand," they added.

"Tickets are reportedly being held back for matches, creating the appearance of limited availability even when large numbers remain unsold. This pressures fans to purchase quickly while allowing Fifa to control pricing through staggered releases."

Fifa's media office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

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