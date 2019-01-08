In a first, Miss Venezuela ditches contestants' measurements

Contestants walk the catwalk during a 2019 Miss Venezuela beauty contest rehearsal, in Caracas, Venezuela on July 30, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

For the first time in its history, the Miss Venezuela contest will not publish the 24 contestants' waist, bust and hip measurements, organisers said -- as pageants face criticism for their primary focus on physical appearance.

The event, which will take place in Caracas on Thursday, has been running since 1952 and has an enviable record on the international stage, having produced seven Miss Universe winners and six in Miss World.

Traditionally, the contestants' vital statistics have been publicised -- with a 90-centimetre (36- inch) bust, 60-centimetre waist and 90-centimetre hips long considered the ideal.

This year, contestants will still parade on stage in swimsuits and evening gowns, but organisers say they want to fight stereotypes about what an ideal woman looks like and hence will not reveal their measurements.

"A woman's beauty isn't 90, 60, 90 ... It is measured by each one's talent," said Gabriela Isler, the pageant's spokeswoman and Venezuela's last Miss Universe winner in 2013.

At past pageants, presenters would tell the audience the exact size of each contestant, many of whom underwent cosmetic surgery and followed strict diets in a bid to achieve the supposedly ideal physique.

Miss Venezuela is normally big business in the crisis-wracked Latin American country, but it is suffering from the same difficulties as the rest of the population.

One of those is frequent blackouts, the latest of which hit the country on July 22.

Isler revealed that the pageant did not have enough money to put in place contingency measures in case of a power outage on Thursday.

More about

Latin America Beauty pageants Women
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

From breakfast till late – Singapore&#039;s best hawker food
From breakfast till late – Singapore's best hawker food
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
Two drivers arrested for allegedly getting into a brawl along road at Changi
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
6 credit cards which give free access to airport lounges
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
A day in the life of Vivian Hsu is quite typical of a Singaporean housewife
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here&#039;s what their agency said
Is Lee Jong Suk dating Kwon Nara? Here's what their agency said
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Durian season is coming back this National Day weekend and Mao Shan Wang prices are expected to drop
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
Wing Tai chairman sells Nassim Road bungalow property for $230 million
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
3 of the best companies to work for in Singapore
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband&#039;s penis
In fit of jealousy, Taiwanese woman cuts off ex-husband's penis
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
House Tour: Traditional Japanese house-inspired BTO flat in Tampines
US man discovers dead baby in mother&#039;s freezer, believes it&#039;s sister from 47 years ago
US man discovers dead baby in mother's freezer, believes it's sister from 47 years ago
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations
Huawei just put up a LinkedIn post looking for a director of public relations

LIFESTYLE

#JoeyJios finale: My job sent me cafe-hopping in Batam for free
Cafe-hopping in Batam: $1.50 for mains
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
Traditional Malaysian local fruits are going extinct
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
How many Krisflyer miles does it take to fly economy or business to London, Paris, Tokyo and New York?
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to impress your boss and mother-in-law

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Boy in China sticks needle up urethra in apparent bid to stay awake while doing homework
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American sci-fi show
&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart

SERVICES