Five stabbed during Hanukkah party in rabbi's New York house

NEW YORK - An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi's house in upstate New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Saturday, officials said.

The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to hospitals - two in a critical condition - the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted after receiving a call at 9.50 pm.

The suspect has been taken into custody, local Ramapo Police said in a statement on Facebook.

Governor of New York, Mr Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he was "horrified" by the "despicable and cowardly act", and had directed the state police hate crimes task force to investigate.

"We have a zero tolerance for anti-Semitism in NY and we will hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he tweeted.

CBS New York reported that a man brandishing a machete went into the rabbi's property in Monsey, New York, an area with a large Jewish population, and knifed at least three people before fleeing.

"I was praying for my life," witness Aron Kohn, 65, told The New York Times, describing the knife used as "the size of a broomstick".