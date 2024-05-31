Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Flight swerves on runway during landing in New Zealand, no injuries reported

Flight swerves on runway during landing in New Zealand, no injuries reported
It said there were no injuries to passengers or crew and the aircraft has been towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked.
PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONMay 31, 2024 1:58 AM

WELLINGTON - A Jetstar Airways aircraft had steering issues while landing at Christchurch Airport on the morning of May 31, the airline said in a statement, with local media reporting it left the runway.

Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas Airways, said it had veered on the runway but had not yet been able to confirm it had left the runway.

It said there were no injuries to passengers or crew and the aircraft has been towed to the gate and all passengers have disembarked.

A spokesperson for Christchurch Airport said the airport's two runways were currently closed but the terminal remained open.

ALSO READ: Person dies in plane engine at Amsterdam airport

Air safetyNew Zealand
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.