Flood-hit Sydney residents urged to higher ground after torrential rains

SYDNEY — Australian authorities on April 6 urged people in parts of New South Wales capital Sydney to move to higher ground because of the danger of flooding from torrential rains.

New South Wales authorities said on April 6 morning that 12 emergency evacuation orders were in place including several in Sydney, home to more than five million people, where there was "dangerous and rising flooding" in some areas.

Some 44 people had been rescued from floodwaters and there had been 4,128 calls for help in the past 24 hours, the State Emergency Service said on its website.

"Flood rescue teams, aviation assets and rescue vehicles have been prepositioned and continue to respond to incidents," it added.

The flooding was sparked after torrential rains pummelled Australia's southeast on April 5, dumping almost a month's worth of rainfall on Sydney, prompting warnings for people to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors.

Sydney received 111mm of rainfall over the 24 hours to April 5 morning, data from the nation's weather forecaster showed, just shy of mean rainfall of 121.5 mm for the month of April.

