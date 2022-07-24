Floods kill at least 22 in southern Iran

DUBAI - At least 22 people were killed in flash floods caused by heavy rains in Iran's southern province of Fars, a provincial official said on Saturday (July 23).

There was at least one person missing, said Khalil Abdollahi, head of the province's crisis management department, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

He said 55 people had been rescued in the flood which submerged 15 cars.

The governor of Fars province declared Sunday a day of mourning, state media said.

