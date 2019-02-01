Florida sinkhole caused by secret tunnel to bank

The crude 46m-long tunnel ran from a wooded area to the bank and was wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.
MIAMI - Road workers in Florida sent out to repair a sinkhole got a surprise this week when they discovered it was caused by a tunnel leading to a nearby bank.

The FBI posted pictures of the narrow underground tunnel leading to a branch of Chase Bank in Pembroke Pines, about 30km north of Miami.

Police and the FBI were called in Tuesday night after the road workers realised that a manhole-sized hole in the road was caused by a tunnel.

Further digging revealed a crude 46m tunnel leading from a wooded area to the bank on S Flamingo Road.

The tunnel was just wide enough for a single person to crawl through on their stomach.

"I would like to say I've seen something like this in movies," FBI agent Mike Leverock told reporters.

"However, this hole is so small. It's unique."

The FBI said in a tweet that it was treating the case as an "attempted bank burglary".

