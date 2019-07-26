Flying Frenchman's hoverboard bid to cross Channel scuppered by fuel mishap

SANGATTE, France - A French inventor failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard on Thursday when he was knocked into the water as he landed on a boat-mounted refueling platform, his technical team said.

Franky Zapata lifted off near the northern port of Calais with 42 liters of kerosene in his backpack, enough for about 10 minutes of flight. He planned to strap on a new backpack on a vessel waiting midway across the 35-km wide Strait of Dover.

"It is a huge disappointment. He made his rendezvous with the refueling boat, but the landing platform hit the flyboard, which threw him off balance and knocked him into the water," support crew member Stephane Denis told BFM television.

Zapata was making his attempt on the 110th anniversary of the first powered flight between Britain and France.