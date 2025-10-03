Football cannot solve conflict but carries message of peace, says Fifa's Infantino

ZURICH, Switzerland — Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday (Oct 2) that football could not solve conflicts, but it must carry a message of peace and unity as Israel's military operation in Gaza and other global tensions fuel calls for the sport to take a stand.

"At Fifa, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world," Infantino told a Fifa Council meeting in Zurich where he met Palestinian federation president Jibril Rajoub.

"Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity."

Infantino said world football's governing body could not solve geopolitical crises, but "it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values."

"I met Palestinian Football Association (PFA) President Jibril Rajoub today at the Home of Fifa in Zurich to discuss the ongoing situation in the Middle East region," Infantino later wrote on Instagram.

"I commend President Rajoub and the PFA for their resilience at this time and I reiterated to him Fifa's commitment to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world."

Fifa has faced repeated calls to act over the war in Gaza, with Palestinian officials pressing for Israel to be suspended from international football.

The issue has been under review by Fifa for months, but no decision has been taken. Infantino has consistently said such matters require consensus with the confederations and must be handled with caution.

The comments came a day after Fifa Vice President Victor Montagliani noted that any decision over Israel's participation in European competitions, including World Cup qualifiers, was a matter for UEFA to decide, effectively putting the onus on the European body.

"First and foremost, it (Israel) is a member of UEFA, no different than I have to deal with a member of my region for whatever reason... They have to deal with that," Montagliani told reporters at the Leaders sports business conference on Wednesday.

Israel is third in Europe's Group I of the qualifying stage for next year's World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico. Amnesty International on Wednesday sent a letter to Fifa and UEFA calling on them to suspend the Israel Football Association.

