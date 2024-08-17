Award Banner
Ford recalls about 85,000 Explorer SUVs over engine fire risk

2020 Ford Explorer cars are seen at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois, US, on June 24, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 17, 2024 3:53 AM

Ford Motor is recalling about 85,000 Explorer SUVs equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package over concerns of an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday (Aug 16).

In the event of a motor failure, oil and fuel may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources, possibly resulting in a fire, the regulator said.

The recall affects SUVs from model years 2020-2022 equipped with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines.

Ford's Explorer with the Police Interceptor Utility package is equipped with better powertrain options, structural reinforcement and cargo storage when compared to the base model sold to civilians.

