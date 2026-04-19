Former Australian soldier speaks out against allegations of Afghan war crimes

SYDNEY - Australia's most decorated soldier, charged with ​war crimes related to Afghanistan deployments more than a decade ago, on Sunday (April 19) publicly denied the allegations against him and said he was proud of his service.

Ben Roberts-Smith, 47, freed this week on bail, is charged with five counts of war crimes over the alleged murder of five unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012. Each charge carries a ​maximum jail term of life.

The former Special Air Service (SAS) corporal has consistently denied the accusations of wrongdoing, many first reported by Nine Entertainment newspapers in ​a series of ​articles starting in ⁠2018.

Speaking to the media on Queensland's Gold Coast, Roberts-Smith said he always acted within the rules of engagement in Afghanistan.

"I categorically deny all of these allegations, and while I would have preferred these charges not be brought, I will be taking this opportunity to finally clear my name," he said. "I'm proud of my service in Afghanistan."

After more than a week in custody, Roberts-Smith was granted bail after a judge said his matter would likely take years to get to court. Prosecutors had opposed bail on fears Roberts-Smith might try to contact witnesses.

Police have said they will allege Roberts-Smith's victims were not taking part in hostilities at the ​time of their deaths and were detained, unarmed and under ​the control ⁠of Australian forces when killed.

In 2023, Roberts-Smith lost a defamation suit over the media ​accusations and was found on the balance of probabilities to have been involved in the murder ​of four Afghan civilians.

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