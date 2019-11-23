Former Boston College student charged over boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty

BOSTON - A former Boston College student pleaded not guilty on Friday (Nov 22) to charges of involuntary manslaughter stemming from what prosecutors said was her role in encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide.

A lawyer for Inyoung You, 21, entered the plea on her behalf during a hearing in Suffolk County Superior Court after she returned from South Korea to face charges brought last month over the May 20 suicide of her college boyfriend, who leaped to his death from a parking garage hours before his graduation.

Prosecutors point to thousands of text messages that You exchanged with Alexander Urtula as evidence showing she was physically, verbally and psychologically abusive to the 22-year-old and told him to "go kill himself" and to "go die."

"These text messages demonstrate the power dynamic of the relationship," assistant district attorney Caitlin Grasso said in court.

Her bail was set at US$5,000 (S$6,800) cash, and You was ordered to surrender her passport.