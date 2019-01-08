Former boxing champ Baldomir given 18 years for sexual abuse of daughter

Baldomir in the ring (centre) during a boxing match against Saul Alvarez.

BUENOS AIRES - Argentine former welterweight world boxing champion Carlos Baldomir was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday (July 31) for the repeated sexual abuse of one of his daughters, a court in Santa Fe announced.

The 48-year-old, who was World Boxing Council champion for 10 months in 2006, was arrested in 2016 following allegations by his ex-wife that he had abused his daughter between 2012 and 2014, when she was seven to eight years old.

He was unanimously convicted of "repeated sexual abuse" of a minor.

The sentence was read out behind closed doors to protect the identity of the victim.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year sentence.

When the trial began on Thursday, Baldomir showed his middle finger to those present, a provocative gesture recorded by television cameras.