Former F1 world champion Michael Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy: Media

The 50-year-old German was struck down by a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013 and little information on his condition has been made public since then.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PARIS - The stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital for cell therapy surgery, according to French daily Le Parisien.

The Paris hospitals department, contacted by AFP, refused to confirm or deny the news citing medical privacy laws.

But according to Le Parisien, the 50-year-old German is in the cardiovascular department overseen by surgeon Philippe Menasche, described as a 'pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure'.

Schumacher will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, Le Parisien suggest.

"The treatment will begin on Tuesday morning and (he will) leave the establishment on Wednesday," said Le Parisien, which claims the former Ferrari star has already been treated there twice this spring.

