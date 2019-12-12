Former Scotland Yard headquarters reopens as luxury hotel

A luxury hotel has opened in a historic landmark that was once the former headquarters of the London police, housed kings of Scotland and served as inspiration for Sherlock Holmes writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Located steps from Parliament and Covent Garden, Great Scotland Yard has opened its doors to the public for the first time in 200 years following extensive renovations.

The property is the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Europe, a portfolio of independent premium hotels.

Overall, Great Scotland Yard features 152 guest rooms including 15 suites decorated in a neutral colour palette across five stories.

Details include wardrobes concealed behind a bookcase façade, in a playful nod to its undercover police heritage, and robe hooks shaped like keys.

Adjacent to the property is No1 Great Scotland Yard Townhouse, a standalone two-bedroom apartment.

Dining and drinking options are overseen by Irish "Masterchef" Robin Gill and include modern British cuisine at The Yard, The 40 Elephants cocktail bar and tearoom The Parlour.

The hotel also features a 24-hour fitness centre.