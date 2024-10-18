Formula 1 drivers to take united stance on swearing

AUSTIN, Texas — Formula One drivers are planning a united response to the governing body's crackdown on swearing after Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was punished for his language in a press conference.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told reporters at the US Grand Prix that a statement was likely when the championship goes to Mexico next week.

"It does seem a little bit silly that it has come to this," he said. "We have yet to speak to the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) but we hope to do so probably next week maybe in Mexico.

"Collectively we’re all on the same page. Next week we will probably formally put something towards you guys to read from the drivers as a united whole.

"I think generally speaking we don’t want to be taking away the heat of the moment emotions that drivers show during a race. It is down to maybe the broadcaster when it comes to the race to choose whether they want to broadcast that."

Russell added it was challenging for drivers in the heat of battle and talking over the team radio but recognised in a calmer environment "maybe we have a duty just to be conscious of our words."

Verstappen's position has been to give only short replies to questions in FIA organised news conferences since the incident in Singapore last month and speak more fully to reporters in his team's hospitality area.

The Dutch driver, who was ordered to do "work of public interest" for using a swear word to describe his car, indicated he would continue to meet reporters in the paddock.

"I mean, I will speak," he said. "But this table works well."

Verstappen said he had heard no more from the FIA about his punishment.

"I am always open for a chat. But from my side at the moment it is not that I am the one who has to reach out with this stuff.

"I just live my life. I just continue, nothing changes," he said when asked about a possible dialogue with FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"I'm not aggressive or whatever. I'm just living my life and when I don't agree with something I'll say it but that's it."

