Formula E car faster than F1 from 0-100kmh

The all-electric Formula E championship presented a new Gen3 Evo car for 2025 on Thursday (April 25) with a boast that it would out accelerate Formula One from 0-60 mph.

Formula E said ahead of the weekend's Monaco ePrix that the net zero car would be capable of hitting 60 in 1.82 seconds (0-100kph in 1.86 seconds), 30 per cent faster than a current F1 car, and reach a top speed of 200mph when introduced in season 11.

It will also be the most efficient formula car, with an electric motor providing more than 90 per cent efficiency compared to the 40 per cent typical of internal combustion engines.

"The GEN3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably," series CEO Jeff Dodds said in a statement.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the governing FIA, said the car represented another significant leap forward in electric racing technology.

The car will also be Formula E's first with four-wheel drive, active for qualifying and race starts, and boasts stronger and more robust bodywork.

