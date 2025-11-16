Four dead after suspected migrant boat capsizes near San Diego, Coast Guard says

WASHINGTON — Four people died and four others were hospitalised after a suspected migrant smuggling vessel capsized in rough surf late Friday (Nov 14) off San Diego, the US Coast Guard said.

In addition to the eight casualties, one person was taken into custody by the US Border Patrol, the Coast Guard said. A search for additional survivors continued on Saturday off San Diego County's Imperial Beach, according to the Coast Guard.

The Border Patrol informed the Coast Guard about the capsized panga-style boat at 11.40pm Friday, the Coast Guard said. Panga-style boats are frequently used by smugglers attempting to transport migrants from Mexico into California by sea, often in dangerous conditions amid the Pacific surf.

Emergency responders found survivors of Friday's incident on the beach and rescued another trapped beneath the vessel, according to a Coast Guard statement. Rescuers later recovered from the water three people who were pronounced dead soon after, the Coast Guard said.

Several of those aboard the vessel claimed Mexican nationality, although some remained unidentified, the Coast Guard said.

Homeland Security Investigations has assumed control of the probe into the incident.

