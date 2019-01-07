Four murdered in London including heavily pregnant woman

A police officer stands at the cordon on the street where a heavily pregnant woman was stabbed to death in the Thornton Heath area of London.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said police were working around the clock after four people were murdered in a bloody 28-hour period for Britain's capital, including a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was around eight months pregnant when she died in the early hours of Saturday morning in south London. The baby was delivered and remains in a critical condition. A 29-year-old man is in police custody.

In three separate incidents, two men died from stab wounds and a third following a fight, as the wave of violent murders that has gripped the capital continued. Five people have been arrested.

The spate of deaths has drawn the attention of the US President Donald Trump and British rapper Stormzy.

"Our City Hall-funded Violent Crime Taskforce works around the clock to keep London's streets and communities safe," Khan said on Twitter.

"Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face. My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost."

The spate of violent crimes has been seized on by Trump, who said earlier this month that Mayor Khan was a "disaster" and the situation would "only get worse" if he was not replaced.

Stormzy wore a Union Jack emblazoned stab-proof vest designed by the street artist Banksy for his history-making and politically charged headline performance at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Friday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been fighting accusations that a funding squeeze on police as well as cuts in social services have contributed to a soaring incidence of knife-crime.

According to official statistics, there were 285 fatal stabbings in England and Wales in 2018, the highest level since records began more than 70 years ago.

Boris Johnson, the former London mayor who is favourite to replace May as prime minister in July, has vowed to increase police numbers if he is elected.

The Metropolitan Police said they were working day and night to pursue offenders and take weapons off the street.

More about

deaths stabbing LONDON United Kingdom
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Woman pinches ah ma&#039;s breast, pushes water bottle and shoves fingers into her mouth
Woman pinches ah ma's breast, pushes water bottle and shoves fingers into her mouth
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Man tries to wake couple who are &#039;passed out drunk&#039; on pavement at North Canal Road
Man tries to wake couple who are 'passed out drunk' on pavement at North Canal Road
Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett's
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Descendants Of The Sun theme park in trouble after Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo split up
Descendants Of The Sun theme park in trouble after Song-Song split
Hong Kong protesters smash Legco building glass door in fresh demonstrations, July 1 march rerouted
Hong Kong protesters smash Legco building glass door in fresh demonstrations, July 1 march rerouted
300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
Jacqueline Wong asks Kenneth Ma to spend time with her in America
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised
HSA warns against using 4 skin creams for diaper rash, eczema after baby hospitalised

LIFESTYLE

15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
14 useful items you can buy from the SAF eMart - That you can use in your civilian life
14 useful items you can buy from the SAF eMart - That you can use in your civilian life
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of &#039;blue spaces&#039; finds
Being close to the sea makes you healthier, study of 'blue spaces' finds

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
Love or obsession? Ex-stalker fan of K-pop idol reveals why it is not worth it
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier
We sieved out the best TikTok #lifehacks to make your life easier

SERVICES