Four soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Istanbul: city governor

ANKARA - Four soldiers were killed when a military helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul on Monday, the governor of Turkey's biggest city said.
The helicopter went down in an area of apartment buildings, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said. Television images showed smoke rising from the area and ambulances rushing to the scene.
There were no civilian injuries or casualties, Yerlikaya told reporters, adding that the cause of the crash was not yet known.
More aboutAir crashes helicopter TURKEY fatality
news POST
Purchase this article for republication.