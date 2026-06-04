Foxconn and Intel team up to build next-gen AI systems

TAIPEI — Foxconn said on Thursday (June 4) it will work with US chipmaker Intel to jointly develop and deploy next-generation AI infrastructure and intelligent computing platforms in a move to capture booming demand for AI computing systems.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, said in a statement that the partnership would combine Intel's chip technology with Foxconn's manufacturing and system-building expertise.

The companies plan to work on equipment used in AI data centres, including server racks powered by Intel Xeon processors and AI accelerator chips. They will also focus on high-speed interconnect technologies, cooling designs and energy efficiency solutions in AI systems.

Foxconn and Intel also aim to develop AI systems for use outside traditional data centres, including in factories, smart cities and robots.

"Our collaboration with Intel will combine the strengths of both companies across computing platforms, system integration, and global supply chain capabilities," Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu said in the statement.

The companies also said they would explore work on custom chips and system integration solutions.

Foxconn and Intel did not give details on the financial value of the collaboration, name any customers or offer a launch timeline.

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