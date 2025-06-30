France detects first lumpy skin disease outbreak at cattle farm

PARIS — France confirmed the country's first outbreak of lumpy skin disease at a cattle farm on Sunday (June 29), the agriculture ministry said.

Lumpy skin disease, which causes blisters and reduces milk production, is a highly infectious viral disease that affects cattle and buffalo and is transmitted by insect bites. It does not pose a risk to humans but often leads to trade restrictions.

The disease, which was found in the Savoie region near the Alps, is widespread in north Africa and has also been detected in Italy in recent weeks.

French authorities have restricted cattle movement in a 50-kilometre area around the outbreak to try to contain the disease, the ministry said.

