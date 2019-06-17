France launches trial of President Macron's new national service for teens

PARIS - Nearly two decades after France phased out conscription for men, some 2,000 teenagers on Sunday (June 16) began trialling a new national service, a pet project of French President Emmanuel Macron.

For a fortnight, the 15- and 16-year-olds will leave home for training in first aid and other basic skills, followed by another two weeks of volunteering.

Mr Macron caused surprise on the campaign trail in 2017 by promising to introduce a month-long compulsory national service, saying he wanted to give girls and boys "a direct experience of military life".

The proposal got a cool response from the army, which baulked at the prospect of having to put millions of teens through their paces, prompting the government to come back with proposals for a compulsory civic service instead.