France 'reasonably optimistic' of G7 maritime ban on Russian oil, minister says

MUNICH - Some G7 countries have expressed willingness to move ahead with maritime services ban of Russian oil and France is "reasonably optimistic a deal can be reached," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Saturday (Feb 14).

"We hope to be able to include it in the 20th [EU] sanctions package we are actively preparing," Barrot told reporters after a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Munich.

"Some of the G7 countries have expressed willingness to move forward. The jury is still out, but my expectations are reasonably optimistic," he added.

