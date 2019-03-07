France returns stolen ancient artifacts to Pakistan

Some artifacts amongst the 445 artifacts from the 2nd and 3rd millennium BC which were seized by French customs between 2006 and 2007, are displayed before being returned by French authorities to Pakistan, during a ceremony at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, France, July 2, 2019.

PARIS - France returned more than 400 stolen artifacts to the government of Pakistan on Tuesday, including ancient busts, vases, urns and goblets, some dating to the second and third millennia B.C.

Many of the pieces turned up in France in September 2006, sent in parcels addressed to a gallery in Paris.

The packages were intercepted by customs officers at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and identified by the National Centre for Scientific Research as items looted from cemeteries in Pakistan's Indus valley.

Another consignment of pottery and terracotta pieces destined for the same gallery was stopped two weeks later. And during a search of the unnamed gallery's premises, customs officers seized several hundred more ceramic pieces.